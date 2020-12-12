Medicine is not just profession but vocation: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at LHMC

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday gave a message to Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) convocation ceremony, saying that medicine is not a "just a profession but a vocation" and one must keep learning and keep upgrading their knowledge and skills.

Addressing the 99th Convocation Ceremony of the Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "You should always keep in mind that medicine is not just a profession but a vocation. You must always keep learning and should continuously keep upgrading your knowledge and skills."

While advising the students, the Union Minister, in his message to the graduates said, "It is important to show compassion while treating patients. Never forget your humanity or that of your patience. They are people and not just a collection of specialised parts. They have unique life stories, linked to their families, communities and society."

High prevalence of malnutrition, genetic disorders, infections among tribals concerning: Vardhan

Talking about LHMC's history, the Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "LHMC has been a symbol of women empowerment in our country. Today Lady Hardinge alumni occupy the position of pride in India and abroad and have made a laudable contribution in the field of health care and medical education and brought glory to the institution and the country."

"And this has also been ranked within the top medical colleges in the country and has been consistently producing outstanding medical professional," he added.

Bodoland Territorial Council polls: BJP hopes to gain | Oneindia News

The minister further lauded LHMC for its role in battling the novel COVID-19 pandemic. "I am proud to acknowledge how the LHMC rose to the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 and excelled in their battle against this deadly virus," the Union minister said.