Medical student commits suicide in college hostel in Mathura

Posted By: PTI
    Mathura, June 27:  A woman medical student allegedly committed suicide here by hanging herself from a fan in her college's hostel room, police said today.

    Medical student commits suicide in college hostel in Mathura (Representative image)
    The incident took place at a dental college in Mathura. The reason behind the first-year BDS student taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

    "The matter came to light today when her room partner, came back from a holiday and found the room locked. She knocked, but there was no response," police said, adding that the victim was a resident of Agra.

    The room was forcibly opened by college staff in the presence of students and a police team, they said.

    "The cause of her taking the extreme step is being investigated, however, no suicide note was found," SP City Shravan Kumar said. The body has been sent for post mortem, police added.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 8:44 [IST]
