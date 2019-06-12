Medical services hit in Bengal as doctors go on 12-hour strike

Kolkata, June 12: Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal after a 12-hour shut down by junior doctors following the assault on an intern in a city hospital after the death of a patient.

Five persons, who were seen assaulting the junior doctors in a CCTV footage, were arrested in connection with the matter, police said.

The doctors started the protest after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured, following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of the patient who died late Monday night due to alleged medical negligence.

The agitation of junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital later spread to other medical colleges and hospital leading to disruption of regular services.

All the departments, including pathological laboratories, out-patient department stopped working following the agitation of the junior doctors.

West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) president and Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Maji told PTI officials were trying to persuade the doctors to resume work.

"The chief minister has sent MoS Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, myself and other senior officials to talk to them. We are looking into their demand and hopefully the matter will be solved quickly," Maji said.

"We have spoken to the junior doctors, but they are yet to come to any decision. They are demanding for enhancement of security for them and I have assured them of that. But still they are continuing with their protests. We have requested them to think from an humanitarian ground and resume work," Bhattacharya said when contacted.

The agitating doctors said they would continue with their protests Wednesday and would observe cease work at the OPD of all state-run and private medical institutions.

"They have said ceasework will continue tomorrow. We will ask them to rethink on it," Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, the injured junior doctor, identified as Paribaha Mukhopadhaya, was stated to be stable.

"His brain showed no abnormality and repeat CT scan of the brain showed no further deterioration," the hospital said in a statement late Tuesday night.

Mukhopadhyay underwent a small surgery for wound debridement and elevation of frontal depressed fracture, it said, adding that his condition was "fine".