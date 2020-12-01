YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Medical, paramedical colleges open in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 01: All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

    Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

    Medical, paramedical colleges open in Karnataka
    Representational Image

    Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

    Medical colleges in Odisha open today

    Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

    According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

    The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka medical colleges

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X