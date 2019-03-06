  • search
    Mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case is a sterile exercise, says Subramanian Swamy

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case is a sterile exercise.

    The Supreme Court Wednesday has reserved its verdict on whether the Ayodhya title dispute case should be resolved through court-monitored mediation.

    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioners to suggest names for a "mediator or panel of mediators", saying "we intend to pass the order very shortly".

    [ When mediation is on, it should not be reported says SC in Ayodhya case]

    The parties supporting the construction of Ram temple at the site, including the Uttar Pradesh government, argued that mediation would be futile considering the sensitive nature of the case and urged the court to decide instead.

    The counsel for Ram Lalla Virajman, the presiding deity of a makeshift temple at the disputed site, offered to crowdfund for the construction of a mosque at an alternate site.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
