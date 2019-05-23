Media wonders who spread word about Amit Shah's PC !

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was heading for a record victory in the Lok Sabha elections, all of a sudden at around 4:30 PM few journalists queued in front of the Press Conference Hall at the BJP Headquarters.

    The security personnel were seen allowing journalists after security check. Soon the word spread among media that BJP President Amit Shah will address a press conference at 5:30 P.M.

    BJP President Amit Shah

    As the BJP was set to win a clear cut majority on its own in the ongoing vote counting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the word about Shah addressing a press conference was enough for the enitre national, regional and international media to flock to the PC Hall.

    By 5 PM, the entire media hall was so jam packed that even senior journalists and female journalists were seen sitting on the stairs.

    In the meantime, BJP leader Sudesh Verma, Former Congress leader Tom Vadakkan also came to the PC hall and were overheard confirming about the Shah's PC.

    Vadakkan even occupied a seat among the journalists and waited.

    Soon after, a BJP functionary informed video and photo journalists about the expected arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They all hurried for the photo opportunity.

    A security personnel asked remaining journalists to wait.

    By 5:45 PM Vadakkan left the PC Hall.

    The surprising part was that there was no as usual SMS invitation from the BJP media cell for the said press conference. However, journalists ignored and camped at the PC hall. For, they didn't want to take a chance of missing the PC of a party president, who has led the BJP in a row to achieve majority.

    By 6 PM, journalists started to become restless but still waited as they were not sure whether they should stay or leave.

    By 6: 15 PM, someone entered the PC hall and shouted: "PC cancel ho gaya (PC has been cancelled)" and rushed out of the PC hall.

    Journalists were scratching their heads wondering who spread fake word about Shah's PC and why?

    amit shah press conference bjp lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:12 [IST]
