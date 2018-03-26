Media delegation meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh

A delegation of journalists on March 26 met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand strict action against Delhi Police officials who manhandled a woman journalist while she was covering a protest by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A video which went viral on social media showed six Delhi Police officials manhandling photojournalist Anushree Fadnavis and later her camera was also attacked.

Journalists in the National Capital today gathered in front of the Press Club to register their protest and raise their voice against the growing incidents of brutality on the Press.

Journalists said that in their meeting with the Home Minister they asked for stricter laws to protect the press.

This was the second such protest held by the media after the first protest Delhi Police had tendered an apology and today morning two police officials involved in the incident was suspended.

However, journalists claim that the suspension is a mere eyewash, there should be an FIR registered and that the officials should be demoted and strict action should be taken.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day