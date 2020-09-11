YouTube
    Media chaos on Kangana Ranaut's flight, DGCA seeks IndiGo report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

    Kangana Ranaut
    "We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," said a DGCA official.

    Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident.

    Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added.

    Many mediapersons were also onboard the same flight.

    As per the Civil Aviation Ministry''s social distancing rules issued on May 25, "on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching".

    Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
