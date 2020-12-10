Media and entertainment are important tools to sensitise public on gender-based violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 10: The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, in association with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and digital news platform The News Minute hosted a virtual panel discussion titled "Reel and Real: The Influence of Media and Entertainment on Gender-Based Violence" on Wednesday. The panel discussed the important role of media and entertainment to bring awareness and sensitize the public on gender-based violence that impacts at least one in three women around the world. It was broadcast live on Facebook. Link - https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate

The virtual panel discussion featured Mahesh Narayanan, awarding-winning film director and editor from Kerala, Dr. Arvind Singhal, Fulbright Scholar and Professor of Communication at the University of Texas, El Paso, and Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief, The News Minute. Moulik Berkana, Cultural Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai moderated the panel discussion.

Moulik Berkana said, "Gender-based violence cuts across nations and social strata and takes place within the four walls of the homes, in public spaces, in workplaces, and in recent years in the virtual world as well. The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai is pleased to arrange this program to bring more awareness about this important issue."

The virtual discussion was organized to mark the "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence," which is an annual international campaign of the United Nations that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day, each year. This campaign is a global call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. Link - https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women/take-action/16-days-of-activism