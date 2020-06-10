Medanta rubbishes allegations against it by lady as baseless, defamatory

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 10: A video making several allegations against Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram is circulating on the internet.

The lady in the video accuses the hospital of various acts that also include ill-treating of the patient.

Medanta says that it is hurtful to see a video circulating by a lady regarding the treatment of a patient at Medanta. It is all the more hurtful that even as per her own statement, Medanta was the only hospital that agreed to admit her son and treat him. Her son was treated and discharged without incident.

Medanta further says that since she has released a video in public domain, making false allegations, it has become necessary for us to clarify the facts. She does not disclose the full information about the medical condition of her son in the video and for reasons of patient confidential, we are not sharing the information that she has suppressed.

Dr. A K Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta says that a 36 year old male from Delhi had Thallesemia Major. According to the statement by the lady, they were denied treatment at several other hospitals. When he was admitted at Medanta, doctors examined him and found him to have severe anaemia (in addition to other serious conditions that she has not disclosed) and recommended two units of packed cell transfusion, Medanta also said.

This was discussed with the patient and family and their consent was taken for treatment to be continued at Medanta. The patient and family delayed consent to simple tests like blood grouping and cross matching. The family also refused to donate any blood for exchange units to be given. Inspite of the obstacles, the medical team arranged for packed cells and the first unit was started. The patient also required a second unit to be transfused and since it was already late evening, it was necessary for him to be admitted overnight. The patient received the second transfusion the next morning and was discharged, Dr. Dubey said.

The lady's statements are defamatory and fake. Instead of a word of appreciation for the timely care given at Medanta from the frontline workers who stepped up to treat her son in the midst of a pandemic would have been appropriate. We are proud of the fact that our doctors, nurses and staff have fearlessly continued to treat patients despite the risks of doing so during a pandemic. Medanta also says that it would be in the fitness of things for patients and their families to appreciate the medical workers who are selflessly treating patients rather than making false, defamatory and irresponsible statements of this nature.