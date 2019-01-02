  • search
    Mechanical sweeping begins at Noida

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Noida, Jan 2: Mechanical sweeping on city roads was inaugurated here on Tuesday by the Noida Authority, officials said.

    A stretch of 93.89 kilometres would be cleaned mechanically. This would include both lanes of roads wider than 45 metres, they said.

    Image Courtesy: @tweetndmc

    "Some important stretches selected for mechanical sweeping include the FNG Road, MP 2 Road from Gijod to Sector 66 T-point, Khoda Meat Market Road to Hoshiarpur and areas around Sector 74, 75, 76, 77, etc," Noida Authority's Officer on Special Duty Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

    Also Read | In PICS: Swachhata Hi Seva: PM Modi cleans school premises in Delhi

    He said an electronic surveillance system has been put in place to ensure transparency in the work.

    "With this, we also aim to make efforts towards reducing pollution in the city and up Noida's ranking in the Clean India Index," he added.

    E-tenders for the mechanical sweeping project were floated in April 2018, and Chennai MSW Private Limited was awarded the contract, Singh said.

    "The firm has been given a five-year contract for Rs 28.79 crore," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
