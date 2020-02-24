What's on the menu? Meat-loving Donald Trump braces for Gujarati style 'veg-food' in India

New Delhi, Feb 24: Donald Trump, known for his love for meatloaf, hamburger or a steak, will get a taste of Gujarati delicacies such as Khaman and multigrain rotis during their short stay in Ahmedabad.

And Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a strict vegetarian, has also planned to serve the president accordingly.

It will be a change in pace for President Trump, who enjoys steak with ketchup and fast foods like McDonald's, Burger King, KFC and Diet Coke. Notably during one of the US government shut down - which included a shut down of the White House kitchens - Trump had once ordered a complete fast-food feast of pizzas, 1000 Hamburgers and fries for dinner while hosting college football champions -Clemson Tigers University.

Chef Suresh Khanna from Fortune Landmark Hotel who has been made in-charge of the dishes to be prepared on the occasion of President Trump's visit, said famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' will be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram.

The menu - which is an all-vegetarian affair includes

Khaman Dhokla,

special Gujarati ginger tea,

broccoli-and-corn samosa,

ice tea,

green tea, and multi-grain cookies.

Moreover, Khanna has stated that food inspectors will be tasting the food first before serving to the guests.

Chef Suresh Khanna: Special Khaman is being prepared as US President&First Lady Melania Trump like Khaman a lot. Menu includes only veg items; it'll be cooked in Gujarati style. Food inspectors will be tasting food first, then after a thorough check it will be served to guests. pic.twitter.com/wbfwDidX25 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Khanna has had earlier experience preparing meals for celebrities and dignitaries. He has also cooked food for former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Khanna has also cooked for Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Setty. The chef received the National Culinary Award in 1990.

Trump, after his arrival here from Washington on Monday afternoon, will likely visit the Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ashram trustees have informed the media that Trump and Modi would spend around 15 minutes there before proceeding to the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium.

Trump would leave for Agra at around 3.30 pm.