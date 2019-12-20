  • search
    Meant opinion poll: Mamata backtracks on referendum remark

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Dec 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was immediately revoked, contending that it was a matter of the country's interests.

    Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, urged the PM to withdraw the "anti-people" law and plans to implement nationwide NRC.

    "It is not about any political victory or defeat. It is matter of our country... Withdraw CAA and NRC," she said in her appeal to Modi.

    Making a U-turn from her Thursday's remark over UN referendum on CAA and nationwide NRC, Banerjee said she had only suggested that opinion poll be conducted by impartial experts of the country, the process for which could be observed by the United Nations.

    "I am proud of my country... I have full faith on my countrymen. What I had said was that a gana vote (opinion poll) be conducted by a panel of impartial experts and members of national human rights commission. It can be observed by the UN," she insisted.

    mamata banerjee narendra modi intervention citizenship bill

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
