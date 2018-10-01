  • search

Meant to last 6 months, India’s Mangalyaan completes 4 years in space and running!

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 1: Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary probe, completed four years on job on September 24. It was put into the orbit around Mars on this date in 2014 and it achieved a number of feats then. It not only saw India becoming the first country to succeed in Mars mission and fourth overall to send probes to the Red Planet but it also did it very cheaply, stunning West's experts.

    Meant to last 6 months, India’s Mangalyaan completes 4 years in space and running!
    Image Courtesy: @isro

    Now, four years since it landed in Mars' orbit, Mangalyaan has made the headlines for another reason. While its life expectancy was expected to be six months, it has survived four years! So 'Made in India' is something not only cheap but also durable.

    Mangalyaan was launched in November 2013 by the Indian Space Research Organisation and it cost less than the budget of Hollywood movie 'Gravity' which was released in the same year. The mission won the National Space Society's 2015 Space Pioneer Award. Its illustration also found a place on INR 2000 currency note.

    Also Read | Four years of Mangalyaan: Here are some incredible photos of Red Planet taken by ISRO Mars Orbiter

    For the traditional thinkers that spending on space programme actually helps the developing nations less who they consider should be spending more on their social uplift, India's Mars mission put things in an opposite perspective. India's inexpensive and durable space mission is likely to encourage other developing nations also to do something similar and an overall impact of an advanced space research will do a universal social good.

    India is also planning to launch its second interplanetary mission - Mangalyaan 2 - in the 2021-22 time frame.

    Read more about:

    mangalyaan mars space isro orbit

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue