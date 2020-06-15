MEA summons Pakistan’s charge ‘d’ affaires to India

New Delhi, June 15: The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Pakistan's charge 'd' affaires to India.

The move comes in the wake of two Indian officials at the High Commission in Islamabad going missing. Both officials who set out on work on Monday morning, did not reach their destination. Indian officials tell OneIndia that this is nothing but tit for tat action. The two staffers who went missing are posted at the Islamabad mission and had stepped out for some work.

Tensions have been mounting between the two countries since India expelled two Pakistan officials on charges of espionage. The two officials were identified as Abid Hussain and Mohammad Tahir Khan. India had also expelled a driver, Javed Hussain.

Sources tell OneIndia that this is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and is meant to avenge India's actions against its officials, who were caught trying to gather sensitive information about the movement of Indian troops.

The official also said that this action amounts to harassment and is aimed at obstructing the normal functioning of our officials. The officer also said that Pakistan is trying to take revenge and is looking to expel Indian officials from Islamabad. We are prepared for such action will react accordingly the officer also noted.

After India declared two Pakistani officials as persona non grata, Pakistan had accused India of torturing its officials. The charge was however rubbished by India. The officials had been caught red handed, officials say, but they were not subject to any torture.

Pakistan has just been making a ground, so that it can harass Indian officials in Islamabad.

India, it may be recalled had issued a demarche after the Pakistani officials were caught red handed trying to gather information against the Indian troops. India had investigated the matter and then asked the two officials to leave the country.