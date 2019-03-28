MEA says India is disappointed at Pakistan's response over Pulwama dossier

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 28: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is disappointed at Pakistan's response to our detailed dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammed's complicity in the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.

''Hardly surprised, as this script was followed by Pakistan in past, after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016 It is a well-known fact that Masood Azhar is based in Pakistan. Was again acknowledged recently to international media by Pak Foreign Minister,'' MEA further said.

The Indian government had handed over to Pakistan a dossier detailing terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's role in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.

No terror camps exist on 22 locations shared by India, says Pakistan

The dossier also had details the presence of JeM terror camps as well its top leadership within the territory of Pakistan. The move comes after Pakistan had demanded India provide "actionable evidence" on the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan said it has examined 22 "pin locations" shared by India but found no terror camps and claimed that there are no links to nail 54 people detained in connection with the Pulwama terror attack as it shared the "preliminary findings" with New Delhi.

The Foreign Office (FO) said soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted an investigation team, detained a number of people for investigation and initiated work on the technical aspects of social media content, a main basis of the Indian documents.

The Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack, it said. "Other parts are generalised allegations. Pakistan is focusing on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident," it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the suicide bomber of JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation against a JeM training camp in Balakot.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.