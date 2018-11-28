  • search

MEA regrets Imran Khan's 'unwarranted reference to J&K'

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Ministry of External Affairs regretted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir after laying foundation for Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday.

    MEA regrets Imran Khans unwarranted reference to J&K
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI file photo

    Responding to Pakistan PM's remarks, MEA stated " Deeply regrettable that Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur Corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral and inalienable part of India."

    "Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfill its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control, " MEA stated in it's statement.

    Speaking at the programme, Khan said nations like Germany and France in Europe fought several wars between them but they overcame all enmity over the years and today, they are so interconnected that they can't even think of fighting more wars. "If they can do, why can't India and Pakistan?" he asked, saying: "We haven't even killed so many people among ourselves. Why can't we then improve our relationship?"

    " The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong," Pakistan PM said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
