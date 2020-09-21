MEA official to be part of Indo-China military commander level talks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs will be part of the military commander level talks with China to be held today.

The delegation for the first time comprise a joint secretary level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs. The decision to include an officer from the MEA was taken by the top brass. The talks are crucial and are taking place in the backdrop of a meeting between the foreign ministers of both India and China.

The last two meetings remained inconclusive between the military commanders of both sides. A source confirmed to OneIndia that China had been trying to delay the talks.

Moreover the PLA has not disengaged along the Line of Actual Control. However when the Indian Army outmanouevered Chinese soldiers and occupied key heights in the Chushul sub-sector in Eastern Ladakh, China changed its stance and agreed to come to the table and talk.

The Chinese troops have disengaged and moved back from the Galwan Valley and Hot Springs. However they are yet to vacate the Pangong Tso Finger areas.

Sources said that the Chinese are yet to vacate Depsang and Gogra. A read out by the Ministry of External Affairs said that both sides agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing protocols. "The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the read out also said.

Further the two sides which held the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) agreed to hold more diplomatic and military level talks to ensure that there is complete disengagement.

Even after the last meeting the MEA had said that both sides agreed that an early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols was essential for overall development of bilateral relations.

It may be recalled that the seventh meeting of the WMCC was held last month. Both sides had agreed on complete disengagement along the LAC at eastern Ladakh. The talks are headed by the joint secretary level officials from both sides.

The Chinese have not disengaged in the Finger Area, Depsang Plains and Gogra despite multiple rounds of talks. The Chinese have been camping in the Finger Areas for the past three months and have been constructing bunkers and sangars.