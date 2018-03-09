MEA looking into how Farooq Takla's passport got renewed

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday took up questions on deportation of Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla, Pakistan's action against Hafeez Saeed and controversy around Tibetan monk Dali Lama.

On deportation of Farooq Takla, Raveesh Kumar, said, "There's a way to issue and renew passport. We are finding out how this took place in his case. It is very clear that he is a fugitive and is wanted by the Govt of India. We were in touch with the Dubai government and they have deported him."

Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan is shielding Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed by allowing him to join mainstream. Raveesh Kumar said, "Pakistan is mandated under UN Law to take action against Hafiz Saeed but instant developments coming out of Pakistan seems to be an attempt by the establishment to mainstream him and his system as a political party. It is a way of shielding what he used to do earlier."

"The true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan is for all to see. Not only India but also the entire international community feels that the action which should be taken against Hafiz Saeed is not being taken," he added.

Jaspal Atwal traveled to India on a valid visa. This was 3rd third visit. Govt of India has a conscious policy of outreach to Indian diaspora including misguided elements who in past may have harbored anti-India sentiments which they have since renounced.

Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and worshiped in India. There is no change in that position. He is free to carry his religious functions here: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spokesperson on reports that Indian officials were asked not to attend Dalai Lama's upcoming event. There are well established procedures for grant of visa to foreign travelers which have been followed in this case as well.

