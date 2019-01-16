MEA lodges strong protest with Pak High Commission official for ceasefire violation

New Delhi, Jan 16: Pakistan High Commission official was summoned on Wednesday and a strong protest was lodged at the death of a civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on 11 January in Sunderbani Sector.

Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the LoC and International Boundary. We also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire."

Pakistan troops also resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas of the Poonch district on January 11. Army porter Hemraj was critically injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

The year 2018 had witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border, the highest in the last 15 years.

