MEA to collaborate with makers of Jaipur Foot to celebrate Gandhi's 150 anniversary year

By
    New Delhi, Oct 8: As part of the government of India initiative to celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi for over the next one year, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be launching the 'India for Humanity' initiative to honour service of Mahatma Gandhi to humanity.

    File photo
    File photo

    The ministry will launch this initiative in collaboration with the renowned charitable organization Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), which is better known for its Jaipur Foot.

    The organisation was founded in the year 1975 and it is popularly known by its trademark 'Jaipur Foot'. The BMVSS is the largest organization of the world for fitment of artificial limbs and has rehabilitated over 1.55 million disabled across the world.

    The BMVSS has also held some 69 camps in over 30 countries in various parts of the world and its work has been hailed by one and all. 'India for Humanity' campaign to be formally launched by the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on October 9, 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 21:26 [IST]
