Me too: No proof to prosecute Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case, say cops

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 13: In a major setback the first #MeToo movement that hit headline last year, sexual harassment case filed against actor Nana Patekar was closed by cops on grounds that 'no prima facie case against the actor'.

According to the reports, Mumbai Police have filed a B Summary report in the case. A 'B summary' report is filed when police can not find evidence in support of the complaint and are unable to continue the investigation.

Earlier, Tanushree had claimed that the reports of Nana getting a clean chit from the police were a false rumour floating in the media.

She also claimed that Nana's public relation team is spreading all these false rumours because the accused in harassment cases are reportedly not getting any work in the industry and this is their attempt at damage control and fixing his public image.

Dutta had filed a complaint in October last year, in which she had alleged that on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008, Patekar had touched her inappropriately on the pretext of showing her dance steps, and also insisted on starring in the song sequence, which was supposed to be a solo performance.

She had also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director of the film Rakesh Sarang in her complaint. Based on her complaint, police had registered a case against them.