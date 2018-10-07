  • search

MDH owner Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati passes away at 99

    New Delhi, Oct 7: MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati is no more, reports claimed. He died at a hospital in the national capital on Saturday. He was 99.

    Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the son of company's founder - Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati, moved to Delhi after the partition of India.

    MDH Masala factory, also known as Mahashian Di Hatti, was set up in the national capital in 1959 after Dharampal Gulati bought a plot in Kirti Nagar. Initially, he started a spice shop in a shack. Later, he opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 9:05 [IST]
