MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98

New Delhi, Dec 03: MDH Masala owner, Dharampal Gulati, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98. According to initial reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks.

According to reports, he suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. The nonagenarian breathed list last at 5:30 AM.

Fondly called 'dalaji' and 'Mahashayji', Dharampal Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. A school drop out, Dharampal Gulati joined his father's spice business in early days.

After partition in 1947, Dharampal Gulati moved to India and stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar. He then moved to Delhi and opened a store in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Gulati officially established the company in 1959.

The business did not just flourish in India only but Gulati became a distributor and exporter as well. His company exports Indian spices to various parts of the world including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canda, etc.

Back in 2019, the government honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country.