McDonald's faces outrage over Halal Vs Jhatka row, #BoycottMcDonalds trends on twitter

New Delhi, Aug 24: The global fast-food chain McDonald's India faced a backlash from the twitterati for saying it only serves Halal meat to its customers.

Responding to a Twitter user whether McDonald's India outlets are Halal certified, the company said it does serve only Halal meat to its customers.

"The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified", it said.

Zomato winning hearts after refusing to resolve customer's complaint that demanded non-Muslim rider

"All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," McDonald's India tweeted.

Ever since the tweet, #boycottmcdonalds became the top trend on Twitter in India.

Many questioned McDonald's why does it serve halal meat in India where 80 per cent people are non-muslims. The controversy has once again stirred up debate over Halal vs Jhatka.

Well, Halal and Jhatka are methods of slaughtering animals for consumption in two different communities. While Muslims follow the practice of Halal, the Sikh community prefers Jhatka.

