    MCC violation: Two railways officials suspended over tickets with PM Modi’s photos

    New Delhi, Apr 16: At least two Railway employees have reportedly been suspended over the tickets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures on them which amounts to poll code violation.

    Even last month, the Election Commission (EC) had issued notices to both the Indian Railways and Civil Aviation Ministry to remove PM Modi's photos from tickets and boarding passes.

    Tickets with photo of PM Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station on Monday, said reports.

    A Railway official told ANI that the PM's pictures were in the old lot of tickets which were used by mistake.

    "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll was mistakenly used. Two employees have been suspended, departmental probe underway," a Railway Official told ANI.

    The EC had in March issued a show cause to the Railways over the use of paper tea cups with "main bhi chowkidar" slogan.

    The ECI has also sent a notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply on Madurai Airport matter where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture was seen on boarding passes.

    Earlier on March 27, the EC had questioned the Centre why Railway tickets and boarding passes carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not been withdrawn.

