MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya class 12 results to be out on July 9; How to check

Shillong, July 06: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Meghalaya HSSC examination on July 9, 2020. Once released students can check the results on official webiste.

"There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation," reads the official notification.

A total of 24,867 students had appeared in arts, 3,615 in science and 2,203 students in commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated institutions.

Students of class 12 will be able to check their HSSC examination results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020

Visit official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

Click on the 'Results' tab on the top of the homepage.

Select the stream link.

Click on 'Download certificate'.

Provide your roll number and other details.

Your result will appear on the website.

Download and take its print out.