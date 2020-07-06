  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya class 12 results to be out on July 9; How to check

    By
    |

    Shillong, July 06: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Meghalaya HSSC examination on July 9, 2020. Once released students can check the results on official webiste.

    "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation," reads the official notification.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A total of 24,867 students had appeared in arts, 3,615 in science and 2,203 students in commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated institutions.

    Students of class 12 will be able to check their HSSC examination results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

    How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020

    Visit official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

    Click on the 'Results' tab on the top of the homepage.

    Select the stream link.

    Click on 'Download certificate'.

    Provide your roll number and other details.

    Your result will appear on the website.

    Download and take its print out.

    More MEGHALAYA News

    Read more about:

    meghalaya

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue