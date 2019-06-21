  • search
    MBBS jobs: NHM Assam recruiting 501 Medical and Health Officers; How to apply?

    By
    |

    Guwahati, June 21: NHM recruitment is underway and the National Health Mission or NHM has invited application of MBBS degree holders for 501 Medical and Health Officer (M&HO-I) vacancies in Assam. The official NHM notification for MBBS jobs at National Health Mission, Assam, has been released on official website.

    These 501 NHM vacancies in Assam are for the post Medical and Health Officer. The recruitment process involves Viva-Voce/Interview. The last date to apply for NHM Assam jobs is July 1, 2019.

    MBBS jobs: NHM Assam recruiting 501 Medical and Health Officers; How to apply?

    NHM jobs: Salary and Education qualification required:

    Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.Candidates should have completed MBBS Degree from any recognized university recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India). Employment type would be full time.

    Download NHM jobs in Assam: Click Here

    How to apply for NHM Assam Medical and Health Officer (M&HO-I) vacancies:

    • Visit http://118.185.73.226/ora_mhrb/
    • On this you will find links to both official advertisement and to apply online.
    • After going through all instructions, click on Apply Online.
    • On this page, first drop down in form is post applied for. Select - M&HO-I.
    • Fill out the basic information in first section.
    • Then fill education details and correspondence address.
    • Upload scanned photo and scanned signature.
    • Submit

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
