    MBAs, engineers apply for sweepers’ and sanitary workers’ jobs in Chennai

    Chennai, Feb 7: Amid the controversy whether the Narendra Modi government concealed alarming statistics over unemployment rates in India, a news from Chennai has shocked the readers.

    MBAs, engineers apply for sweepers' and sanitary workers' jobs in Chennai

    Around 4,000 people have applied for 14 posts of sweepers and sanitary workers at the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat here and among them, quite a few are as highly qualified as engineering graduates and MBAs besides degree holders in Science, Commerce and Arts.

    According to Hindustan Times which reported this, admit cards for interview were sent to 3,930 candidates. The salary slabs for both have been fixed between Rs 15,700 and 50,000.

    The applicants are from across Tamil Nadu and various communities. According to the recruitment roster, four are earmarked for the General Category, four for the OBCs (excluding Muslims), three for MBC and De-notified Tribes, two for SCs and one for STs, said the HT report. The only criterion for the job is to be physically able while the minimum age limit is 18.

    Recently, nearly a lakh applicants, including PhD holders, applied for 62 peon posts in Uttar Pradesh while 7,000 candidates applied for 13 vacancies for waiters at the canteen in Mantralaya in Mumbai attracted application from 7,000 candidates.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
