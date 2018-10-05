  • search

MBA Entrance Exam 2018: Full schedule for VAT, MAT, XAT, SNAP and all others

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 5: Here is the MBA Entrance Exam 2018/19 schedule. More details are available on the official website.

    Most B-schools in India accept CAT scores for admission. However, some of the colleges have their own entrance examinations for admissions in B-schools like IIMs.

    Here is is the entire schedule for the MBA Entrance Exam 2018:

    CAT 2018:

    • Last date to apply online: September 19, 2018
    • Online examinations: November 25
    • Download of admit card: October 24
    • Availability of test format: October 17

    XAT 2019

    • XAT 2019: Important dates
    • Application process begins- August 20, 2018
    • Last date to apply- November 30, 2018
    • XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

    CMAT, GPAT 2019

    • Commencement of online registration: November 1
    • Last date to apply online: November 30
    • Online examinations: January 28, 2019
    • Availability of admit card: January 7, 2019
    • Results: February 10

    NMAT

    • Commencement of online application: July 7, 2018
    • Last date to apply online: October 16, 2018
    • Test window to open: October 4 to December 17

    IIFT MBA

    • Last date for request for test centre change: November 5
    • Downloading of admit card: November 16
    • Written test: December 2, 2018 (10am - 12 noon)
    • Last date to fill the online application form and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals and NRIs: February 15, 2019

    MICAT

    • Commencement of online application: August 23, 2018
    • Last date to apply online: November 20, 2018
    • Examination: December 2

    MAH MBA CET

    • MAH MBA CET: Last year schedule for reference 
    • Online registration ends: February 14
    • Admit card release date: February 26
    • Exam to be held on: March 11 and 12
    • Results to release on: March 19

    Odisha OJEE

    • OJEE 2019: Last year schedule for reference 
    • Commencement of online application: June 25
    • Last date to apply online: July 13
    • OJEE exams: July 22
    • Download of admit card: July 18

    KMAT

    Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is conducted for admission to AICTE approved MBA, PGDM and MCA programs in Karnataka. Every year, the entrance examination is conducted in the month of May, and the result is declared by June.

    AP ICET

    • AP ICET: Last year schedule for reference 
    • AP ICET Entrance examinations: May 2, 2018
    • Declaration of results: First week of June

    TS ICET

    • TS ICET 2018: Last year schedule
    • Examinations: May 23, 2018
    • Telangana ICET result: June 10, 2018
    • TS ICET certificate verification: July 6 to July 10, 2018.
    • Rank card release: Second week of June 2018
    • Counselling starts: First week of July 2018

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
