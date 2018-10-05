MBA Entrance Exam 2018: Full schedule for VAT, MAT, XAT, SNAP and all others

New Delhi, Oct 5: Here is the MBA Entrance Exam 2018/19 schedule. More details are available on the official website.

Most B-schools in India accept CAT scores for admission. However, some of the colleges have their own entrance examinations for admissions in B-schools like IIMs.

Here is is the entire schedule for the MBA Entrance Exam 2018:

CAT 2018:

Last date to apply online: September 19, 2018

Online examinations: November 25

Download of admit card: October 24

Availability of test format: October 17

XAT 2019

XAT 2019: Important dates

Application process begins- August 20, 2018

Last date to apply- November 30, 2018

XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

CMAT, GPAT 2019

Commencement of online registration: November 1

Last date to apply online: November 30

Online examinations: January 28, 2019

Availability of admit card: January 7, 2019

Results: February 10

NMAT

Commencement of online application: July 7, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 16, 2018

Test window to open: October 4 to December 17

IIFT MBA

Last date for request for test centre change: November 5

Downloading of admit card: November 16

Written test: December 2, 2018 (10am - 12 noon)

Last date to fill the online application form and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals and NRIs: February 15, 2019

MICAT

Commencement of online application: August 23, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 20, 2018

Examination: December 2

MAH MBA CET

MAH MBA CET: Last year schedule for reference

Online registration ends: February 14

Admit card release date: February 26

Exam to be held on: March 11 and 12

Results to release on: March 19

Odisha OJEE

OJEE 2019: Last year schedule for reference

Commencement of online application: June 25

Last date to apply online: July 13

OJEE exams: July 22

Download of admit card: July 18

KMAT

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is conducted for admission to AICTE approved MBA, PGDM and MCA programs in Karnataka. Every year, the entrance examination is conducted in the month of May, and the result is declared by June.

AP ICET

AP ICET: Last year schedule for reference

AP ICET Entrance examinations: May 2, 2018

Declaration of results: First week of June

TS ICET

TS ICET 2018: Last year schedule

Examinations: May 23, 2018

Telangana ICET result: June 10, 2018

TS ICET certificate verification: July 6 to July 10, 2018.

Rank card release: Second week of June 2018

Counselling starts: First week of July 2018