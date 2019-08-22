Mayors of Jammu, Srinagar get status of Minister of State

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The mayors of the two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu have been accorded Minister of State status.

    An order issued by the General Administration Department states that the sanction was accorded to grant status equivalent to MoS to the mayors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

    The insertion would now be made into the J&K State Warrant of Precedence by the Hospitality and Protocol Department. This comes in the wake of the government increasing the honorarium and other facilities to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor as well as the councillors of the Municipal Corporations of Jammu and Srinagar.

    The Mayor would be paid an honorarium of Rs 50,000 per month in addition to the allowances as a councillor. The deputy mayor would be paid an honorarium of Rs 25,000 per month.

    Both would be entitled to use the corporation vehicle for official purposes. They would have a landline connection at both the office and residence and also can claim HRA not exceeding Rs 5,000 per month in case they do not have accommodation within the territorial limits of the corporation.

