Agra Mayor to welcome Donald Trump by handing over a 'silver key': Here's why

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: In a symbolic gesture, Mayor Naveen Jain will welcome US President Donald Trump by handing over a 'key of the city' which is made of silver.

The specially designed silver key, will be of 12 inches and 600 grams in weight with a picture of Taj Mahal and 'Welcome to Agra' and 'Agra Municipal Corporation' carved on both sides.

"Whenever any foreign guest comes to visit Agra there is a tradition and old concept of handing over keys to them. While welcoming them at airport, we hand over the keys of Agra to the guest," said Agra Mayor.

It means that they should open the door of Agra and enter in the city.

"The entire administration of Agra is busy in preparations for welcoming US President Donald Trump and I think that he will definitely get unprecedented welcome. Thousands of people will welcome him with Indian and American flags in their hands," he added.

Donald Trump may land in Jaipur if Delhi weather is poor

Meanwhile, a Jaipur-based company has been tasked with creating exclusive tableware and cutlery for personal use of the visiting US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and other family members to India.

The 'Trump Collection', gold and silver plated tableware specially designed for personal use of US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump during their Delhi visit.

Manufacturer Arun Pabuwal says,"Its a special design.We served ex-President Barack Obama also during his two visits in 2010 and 2015.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "A family set has been designed for the US president, his wife, and his daughter-in-law. The breakfast table has been made complete with cookies stand, fruit tray, refreshment and other accessories with silver finish. We have been getting acknowledgements earlier too from different dignitaries for our exclusive collection," he added.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.