YouTube services resume after rare global outage

By
    New Delhi, Oct 17: World's largest video streaming site YouTube was down for several hours today (October 17). Along with the main website, other services such as YouTube TV and YouTube Music are also down. The exact reason behind the outage os not known yet.

    Some users said that it has been working intermittently, but by and large most of the users are experiencing problems accessing the Google-owned site. Many who are trying to access the video sharing platform have complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' messages and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on the screen, said reports.

    YouTube has said that they are working on the issue.

    "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," YouTube said in a tweet.

    The YouTube outage is rare. In April this year, YouTube TV suffered service interruption during this summer's World Cup. About a decade ago, Pakistan's government accidentally caused an hours-long global YouTube blackout while trying to censor a trailer for an anti-Islamic film.

