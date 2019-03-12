  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati's former secretary raided by Income Tax dept

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's former secretary was raided by the Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday over suspected tax evasions amounting to Rs. 100 crore.

    The raids are going on at 12 location in Lucknow and Delhi. A retired IAS officer, Net Ram held a key post in Mayawati's government between 2007 and 2012, reported NDTV.

    Mayawatis former secretary raided by Income Tax dept
    Retired IAS Officer Net Ram

    According to reports, Net Ram who was preparing to contest the Loksabha elections in BSP ticket. Net Ram 1979-batch officer, retired as Director General, Uttar Pradesh, Aeronautical Training Institute (ATI), Lucknow.

    More bsp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bsp mayawati uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue