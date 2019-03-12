Mayawati's former secretary raided by Income Tax dept

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 12: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's former secretary was raided by the Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday over suspected tax evasions amounting to Rs. 100 crore.

The raids are going on at 12 location in Lucknow and Delhi. A retired IAS officer, Net Ram held a key post in Mayawati's government between 2007 and 2012, reported NDTV.

According to reports, Net Ram who was preparing to contest the Loksabha elections in BSP ticket. Net Ram 1979-batch officer, retired as Director General, Uttar Pradesh, Aeronautical Training Institute (ATI), Lucknow.