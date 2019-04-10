  • search
    Mayawati wants PM Modi to apologise after top court order on Rafale deal

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 10: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country on the Rafale deal and demanded an apology from him.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came after the Supreme Court allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

    Documents being used to present 'selective, incomplete' picture: Govt on Rafale

    In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Modi government's attempts were unsuccessful in hiding discrepancies/corruption in Rafale deal in the name of national security. The BJP government is trapped in the SC".

    "PM Modi should apologise for repeatedly lying inside and outside Parliament and misleading the country and the defence minister should resign," she said in the tweet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
