    Mayawati 'unfit' for public life: Arun Jaitley after attack on PM Modi

    New Delhi, May 13: Slamming Bahujan SAmaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati for her personal comments against PM Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that she was "unfit" for public life.

    "Behan Mayawati - She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life," Jaitley posted.

    Mayawati unfit for public office, says Arun Jaitley
    Union minister Arun Jaitley.PTI Photo

    Mayawati had said Modi could not be expected to respect the sisters and wives of others when he had left his own wife for political gains.

    Modi is trying to play dirty politics over Alwar gangrape case, says Mayawati

    Jaitley also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the political violence in the eastern state and criticised BSP leader Mayawati over her personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Mamata Didi - Democracy has become a casualty in Bengal. Opposition workers are murdered, candidates are attacked, polling booths are captured and Opposition leaders are not entitled to organise rallies," Jaitley wrote.

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words after violent clashes that claimed the lives of a number of political workers have marred all the six phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

