  • search

Mayawati to address rally organised by Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress in Chhattisgarh on Oct 13: report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raipur, Sept 29: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who has made an alliance with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's party Janata Congress for this year's Assembly elections, will attend a rally in Bilaspur on October 13.

    BSP supremo Mayawati and Janata Congress (Chhatisgarh) President Ajit Jogi
    BSP supremo Mayawati and Janata Congress (Chhatisgarh) President Ajit Jogi

    According to a Times of India report, Mayawati will be the chief guest at the event. Her party will contest in 35 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections while Jogi's party will contest in the remaining 55 seats.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh elections 2018: The interesting case of Kanker district

    Mayawati is likely to address five to six poll rallies in the central Indian state during the campaign.

    The former UP chief minister will be in the state for two days to address the rallies, ToI cited sources as saying. It was learnt that Mayawati will reach Bilaspur after landing here and will meet BSP candidates.

    Also Read | People of Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable govt: Modi

    The BSP has been an important player in Chhattisgarh politics, thanks to 19 per cent Dalits and 22 per cent tribals, but saw its position sliding in the recent years. There were expectations over the party forming an alliance with the Congress but it did not happen eventually and Mayawati went forward to join hands with Jogi, a former Congressman who was expelled from the party a few years ago.

    Read more about:

    mayawati ajit jogi alliance janata congress rally bilaspur

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue