    Mayawati to address rallies for party candidates in Delhi poll from Feb 3

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 21: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will start campaigning for party candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections from February 3.

    She will address three rallies in the national capital, with the first one being in the Talkatora Stadium, party leaders said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is camping here for the last one week to supervise her party's strategy for the February 8 polls.

    File Photo
    According to sources, after deciding the names of the BSP candidates, the outline of Mayawati's campaign was discussed on Monday. BSP Delhi president Laxman Singh and party MPs have been given the command of the assembly election campaign.

    A senior party leader said that after the February 3 rally, another one would be held in an unauthorised colony area. The third rally will be held in a constituency dominated by Dalit voters.

    The location of the last two rallies is yet to be decided. AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who recently joined the BSP, has been nominated by the party from the Badarpur assembly constituency in South Delhi.

    In 2008, the seat was won by Ram Singh Netaji on a BSP ticket. Ram Singh is now an AAP candidate fielded against Sharma.

    The BSP had managed 13 per cent votes in 2008 with two of its candidates making it to the Delhi Assembly. The party released a list of 42 BSP candidates on Saturday, though it had announced that it will contest all 70 seats.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
