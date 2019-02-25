  • search
    Mayawati takes dig at Modi's 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh 2019 says,'it won’t wash away sins'

    New Delhi, Feb 25: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holy dip in the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and said no dip would help Modi wash off his government's wrongdoings.

    She also criticised the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers.

    Taking to Twitter, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, who is also considered by many as a crusader of Dalit causes and rights, said,''Will a 'SHAHI' dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery and other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi (demonetisation), GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal and Authoritarian rule (sic).''

    She also said the farmers' scheme, announced in the interim Budget, may be useful for labourers but it would not benefit farmers.

    Earlier, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Gorakhpur on Sunday and took the dip and offered prayers during his visit to the ongoing Kumbh Mela on the same day.

    Minutes after Prime Minister Modi launched the Rs 75,000 crore cash transfer scheme for farmers, Mayawati said the scheme was "atrocious, arrogant" and an "insult" to farmers.

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Modi government for not be able to differentiate between farmers and landless labourers and failing to provide remunerative price to the farmers for their produce.

    The PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, seeks to provide Rs. 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers who own upto two hectares of land. The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs. 2,000 each.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
