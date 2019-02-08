  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati should pay back public money spent on statues: Supreme Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati to pay back all the public money spent on erecting her statues and those of elephants - the party symbol - at parks in Lucknow and Noida to the state exchequer.

    Mayawati

    The remarks were made by a bench hearing a petition filed by an advocate who had contended that public money cannot be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating the political party.

    "We are of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent on her statues and party symbol to the state exchequer," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

    Also Read SC orders Tejashwi to vacate govt bungalow for deputy CM, fines him Rs 50,000

    The bench, also comprising justices Deepka Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2.

    The bench made it clear the tentative view was expressed by it as the matter will take some time for hearing.

    "We will have it for final disposal on April 2," the bench said.

    Read more about:

    mayawati supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue