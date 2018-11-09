Mayawati set to shut door on Congress in UP

Lucknow, Nov 9: The BSP led by Mayawati may shut the door on an alliance with the Congress in 2019. Mayawati is reportedly upset with the Congress hobnobbing with Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Ravan.

Mayawati has reportedly sounded a stern message to the Congress for propping up Ravan, who is being seen as her rival as he can claim a large chunk of the Dalit votes, which is the main vote bank for the BSP.

This development comes in the backdrop of the BSP walking out of an alliance with the Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections. Mayawati had sought for 40 out of the 231 seats in MP. She even came down in her demand and sought 30 seats later. The Congress however rejected her offer.

In Rajasthan the Congress offered the BSP just 9 out of the 200 seats as it did not see the party as a player in the state. She even walked out of the alliance in Chhattisgarh after the Congress offered just 5 out of the 90 seats.