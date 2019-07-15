  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati seeks action against forcing people to chant religious slogans

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 15: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday alleged that a "wrong practice" of forcing people to chant religious slogans has begun in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states, while seeking tough action against it from the Centre and state governments.

    Mayawati's remarks came after a cleric claimed that he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. "In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, a wrong practice of forcing people to chant religious slogans and committing atrocities has begun, and it should be condemned," she tweeted.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    In her post on the micro-blogging site in Hindi, she also said, "There is a need for the Centre and state governments to take tough actions against it so that brotherhood and harmony is maintained everywhere and development is not affected."

    Mayawati calls for strict law against leaders switching sides

    Citing a complaint lodged by the cleric, SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle on Saturday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard. The UP Police has booked nearly 12 youths in the matter, the SP added.

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati uttar pradesh muzaffarnagar

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue