BSP VP gets the sack for attacking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign origins

Posted By:
    New Delhi, July 17: BSP supremo Mayawati came down heavily on party's recently appointed VP Jai Prakash Singh for saying that Rahul Gandhi will not succeed in Indian politics becasue of his foreign blood and removed him from his post

    Addressing the first workers' conference to discuss the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha election on Monday, Jai Prakash Singh, among other things, said, "Rahul looks more like his mother than his father. And his mother is a foreigner, thus he can never be PM".

    BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati
    Taking a strong exception to this, Mayawati said, "I came to know about BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh's speech in which he spoke against ideology of BSP and also made personal remarks against leadership of rival parties. It's his personal opinion. So, he has been removed from his post with immediate effect."

    Singh also projected its president Mayawati as the prime ministerial candidate for next year's general election.

    "After playing a pivotal role in making HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister of Karnataka, Mayawati has emerged as a powerful politician. She is the only 'dabang' (fearless) leader who can stop the winning chariot of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the electoral battle," Jai Prakash Singh had said, as per reports.

    "She is not only a towering Dalit leader but also has the support of all the communities. Time has come when she should be made the PM after the 2019 Lok Sabha election," he added.

