Mayawati re-elected as BSP chief; vows to never to stop or bend

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, Aug 28: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati was on Wednesday re-elected the party's national president after which she vowed never to "stop or bend, let alone break".

Pak army could takeover power from PM Imran Khan: Predicts Subramanian Swamy

She was elected BSP president unanimously at a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the party's central executive committee, its state units and representatives selected from across the country, a party release said.

On her unanimous re-election, the 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement. She said she would remain ever ready as usual to pursue the humanitarian missions of sants, gurus and great men, born in the Dalit, Adivasi and other backward classes from time to time. She vowed never to "stop or bend, let alone break" in the interest of the party and the movement.

As #BoycottIndianproducts trends on Twitter, Indians send out 'Tera Ghata' message to Pakistanis

Mayawati said the excellent work of the BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh is an example on the strength of which the BSP can seek people's support in the upcoming elections in various states.

Referring to the assembly elections to be held soon in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, she said the party has to contest all elections with "full strength". "The BSP has to fight these elections against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balancing power," she said. "In addition to this, the BSP has to also show a good result in the assembly by-polls to be held for some seats in Uttar Pradesh," she added.