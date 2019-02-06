Mayawati joins Twitter, gets 22,000 followers; Tejashwi Yadav claims credit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party on Wednesday confirmed that party chief Mayawati has joined Twitter and that her official handle is @sushrimmayawati. The account is followed by 22,000 people so far.

This comes two weeks after a Twitter handle by the BSP supremo's name appeared.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said,"This to inform you BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) national president, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and ex-MP Mayawatiji has for the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses, besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter.''

Press release issued by Bahujan Samaj Party dated 6th February 2019. Regarding Twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/ATq6cj70Jc — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) February 6, 2019

The first tweet on @SushriMayawati was posted on January 22.

Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you. — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

"Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you," the January 22 post said.

The handle also has tweets wishing people on Republic Day and press releases of the BSP.

Bihar leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said he had urged the BSP leader to join Twitter during their meeting on Jan 13 in Lucknow.

Welcoming Mayawati, Yadav tweeted: "Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards.