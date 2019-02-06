  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati joins Twitter, gets 22,000 followers; Tejashwi Yadav claims credit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party on Wednesday confirmed that party chief Mayawati has joined Twitter and that her official handle is @sushrimmayawati. The account is followed by 22,000 people so far.

    Mayawati

    This comes two weeks after a Twitter handle by the BSP supremo's name appeared.

    Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said,"This to inform you BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) national president, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and ex-MP Mayawatiji has for the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses, besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter.''

    The first tweet on @SushriMayawati was posted on January 22.

    "Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you," the January 22 post said.

    The handle also has tweets wishing people on Republic Day and press releases of the BSP.

    Bihar leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said he had urged the BSP leader to join Twitter during their meeting on Jan 13 in Lucknow.

    Welcoming Mayawati, Yadav tweeted: "Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards.

    Read more about:

    mayawati

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue