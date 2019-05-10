  • search
    Mayawati hits back at Modi, says he hasn’t faced the pain of casteism

    New Delhi, May 10: BSP supremo Mayawati Friday called prime minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the SP-BSP alliance was casteist, both "laughable and immature."

    BSP supremo Mayawati.PTI Photo

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and making baseless and absurd allegations. The BJP, she asserted, is not coming to power again and Modi's dream of becoming the PM again will not be fulfilled.

    Mamata or Maya? Who will play the more crucial role in govt formation

    Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said,"Modi indulged in casteism by forcibly describing himself as 'pichhda' (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all."

    She also said, "Modi should have looked at Gujarat where, I have come to know, Dalits cannot lead an honourable life. A Dalit man was not allowed to ride a horse during his wedding. "Atrocities are committed on Dalits in Gujarat," she charged.

    At a recent rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi had accused the BJP and SP of indulging in caste politics.

    mayawati narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 sp bsp alliance

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
