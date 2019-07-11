  • search
    Mayawati calls for strict law against leaders switching sides

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 11: BSP chief Mayawati slammed the BJP for political crisis in Karnataka and Goa, and said a strict law should be enacted in the country to end the membership of those who switch parties.

    Congress-JDS coalition government plunged into a deep crisis with a series of resignations by MLAs. 13 resigned on Saturday and more followed in the next few days. The MLAs have now gone to Mumbai and taken refuge there at a hotel.

    BSP chief Mayawati
    Although the rebel MLAs claim that they have decided to resign on their own, the top leaders of the Congress and JDS have accused the BJP for it.

    Majority reeling under 'roti-rozi' problem, PM talking about cake: Mayawati

    "The BJP returned to power at the Centre by misusing money power and through EVM tampering but it has now started a campaign to dislodge the non-BJP state governments in order to overcome its exasperation over the defeats it faced in the assembly elections in 2018 and 2019. The BSP condemns this," Mayawati said in a tweet.

    In another tweet she said, "The way the BJP is once again trying to break MLAs in Karnataka and Goa using money and power is a blot on the country's democracy. Time has come that a strict law is enacted in the country to end the membership of those who switch parties."

    In Goa, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs broke away from the grand old party and joined the BJP. Opposition parties are in unison saying that it is the BJP which is responsible for these defections.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
