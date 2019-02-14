Mayawati attacks Congress amid speculation of rethink on alliance

Lucknow, Feb 14: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday launched an all out-attack on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh over a recent incident of accused in cow slaughter being charged under the National Security Act.

She drew arallel between the Congress government with that of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and questioned, "what's the difference?"

"The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh like BJP slapped atrocious NSA (National Security Act) against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP government booked 14 Aligarh Muslim University students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror and condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the Congress and BJP government," Mayawati tweeted.

This is not the first time that Bahujan Samaj Party chief attacked the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are feeling relieved now as the BJP government has gone from here. However, the initial functioning of the newly elected Congress government isn't satisfying people either. The government's oppression still prevails in the state," Mayawati had said.

Before the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP had denied forming a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, however, the party later extended support to help the Congress to form the government in the state, and also to keep the BJP out of power.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh government has imposed NSA on five people for cow slaughter and illegally transporting cattle. CM Kamal Nath has been accused of indulging in soft-Hindutva and has initiated many cow welfare schemes in the state.

A total of 14 students from AMU were booked under sedition charges after they entered into a confrontation with a TV channel crew over reports of a visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi.