  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mayawati announces nephew's entry in BSP

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Taking on allegations of nepotism levelled against her, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that she will make her nephew Akash join the BSP "movement" and give him a chance to learn the ropes.

    BSP chief Mayawati. File photo
    BSP chief Mayawati. File photo

    Addressing a press conference here, she said the rise in the BSP's popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party has created unrest among some parties and leaders.

    "Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels. I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn," she told reporters.

    Also read: BSP members' fight for cake slice on Mayawati birthday embarrasses party

    Her comments follow reports in a section of the media that her nephew would be her heir apparent.

    Accusing the "casteist and anti-Dalit" media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.

    If anyone has problems with that, so be it, her party does not care, Mayawati said.

    She said her younger brother Anand Kumar and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP but never sought a party position.

    Read more about:

    mayawati bahujan samaj party uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue